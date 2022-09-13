Royal Bank of Canada Sells 324,171 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,038,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.48. 6,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

