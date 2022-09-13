RTW Investments LP Acquires 45,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Penumbra makes up about 3.1% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.77% of Penumbra worth $147,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,058. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

