RTW Investments LP Buys 891,194 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $80,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period.

Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,089. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

