RTW Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

RTW Investments LP reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,455 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.68% of Guardant Health worth $45,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 6,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,838. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

