RTW Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

RTW Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.36% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,499,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,205,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,750. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. Research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

