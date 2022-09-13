RTW Investments LP Makes New Investment in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,389,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,375,000. RTW Investments LP owned 3.69% of CinCor Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CinCor Pharma

In related news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

CinCor Pharma Stock Up 6.3 %

CinCor Pharma stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

