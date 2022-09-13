RTW Investments LP Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

RTW Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292,517 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 5.7% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $22,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $208.30. 12,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.59.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

