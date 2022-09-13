RTW Investments LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

RTW Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Axonics makes up about 2.3% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 3.70% of Axonics worth $109,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Axonics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,697. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,554 shares of company stock worth $12,216,516 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

