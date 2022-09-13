RTW Investments LP Sells 250,000 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

RTW Investments LP lowered its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,779,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.09% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 5,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,413. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

