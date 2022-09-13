Rudius Management LP Has $20.94 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Rudius Management LP grew its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,797 shares during the quarter. Clarivate makes up 9.3% of Rudius Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rudius Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Clarivate worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

CLVT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

