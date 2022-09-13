Rush Island Management LP Reduces Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Rush Island Management LP reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,572,282 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT makes up about 5.1% of Rush Island Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.60% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 738,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,243. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

