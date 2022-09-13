Rush Island Management LP Sells 20,316 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rush Island Management LP lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 9.9% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $47,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.22. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,446. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

