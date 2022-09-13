Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 1338075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBB. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$521.01 million and a P/E ratio of 101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

