Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.89. 85,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,079. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $90.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.