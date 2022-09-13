Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.89. 85,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,079. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $90.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.
Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.