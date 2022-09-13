Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $985.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 985 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 988 ($11.94), with a volume of 121098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($12.39).

Safestore Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,098.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,159.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

Safestore Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Jones purchased 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.