Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $985.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 985 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 988 ($11.94), with a volume of 121098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($12.39).
Safestore Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,098.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,159.
Safestore Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
