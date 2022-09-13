Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $238.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

