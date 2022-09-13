Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

