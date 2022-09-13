Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Balchem worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 58.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Balchem by 151.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

