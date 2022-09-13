Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

