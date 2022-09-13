Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntsman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

