Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $19.32 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $372.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

