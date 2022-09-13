Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

TWTR traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 49,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,359. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.