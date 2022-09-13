Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 65,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

