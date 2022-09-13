Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,732 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 224,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

