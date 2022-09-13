Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.10. 5,460,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,506. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

