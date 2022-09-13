Sandler Capital Management Acquires 8,920 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Neogen worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.61. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

