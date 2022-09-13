Sandler Capital Management Buys Shares of 72,490 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE A opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

