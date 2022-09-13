Sandler Capital Management Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $112,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

