Sandler Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 125.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $3,632,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $316.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $423.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.62.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

