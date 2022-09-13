Sandler Capital Management Invests $14.11 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,105,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $513.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

