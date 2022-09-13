Sandler Capital Management Invests $7.87 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

