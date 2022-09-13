Sandler Capital Management Sells 1,220 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

