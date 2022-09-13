Sandler Capital Management Takes $18.45 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,454,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

