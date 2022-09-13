Santa Monica Partners LP Takes $924,000 Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Chase accounts for 0.6% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Chase at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $839.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.66. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $114.22.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

