SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 4,316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance
Shares of SNWV remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
About SANUWAVE Health
