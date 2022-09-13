SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($117.35) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.21 ($1.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €87.80 ($89.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,767,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is €88.76 and its 200 day moving average is €93.31. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

