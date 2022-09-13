Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sappi Stock Down 3.6 %

SPPJY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sappi has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.20.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Sappi will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

