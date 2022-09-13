Sarissa Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics comprises 0.8% of Sarissa Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

