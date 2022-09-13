Sarissa Consulting LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC owned 0.07% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cedar Realty Trust

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin acquired 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cedar Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.