Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Satellogic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATLW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,291. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

