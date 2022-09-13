Savix Price Hits $0.76 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $53,223.60 and $70.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

About Savix

Savix’s total supply is 164,267 coins and its circulating supply is 70,058 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.