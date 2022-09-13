Saxon Interests Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

