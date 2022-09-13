Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,215 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 595,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,236 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.