Saxon Interests Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

