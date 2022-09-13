Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,512,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

