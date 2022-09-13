Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $404,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 55,275 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

