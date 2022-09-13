Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 272 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

