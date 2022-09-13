Saya Management LP Buys New Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Saya Management LP bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saya Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,047,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,370,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.