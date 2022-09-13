SB Management Ltd Sells 6,270,000 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

SB Management Ltd cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,270,000 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 3.3% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned approximately 0.84% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

