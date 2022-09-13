SC US Ttgp LTD. Purchases 3,354 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.9% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Airbnb worth $147,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Trading Down 4.6 %

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

